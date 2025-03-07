Mike Stein Center Court Foundation

2025 Mike Stein Open Sponsorships

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$150
As a hole sponsor for the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive a co-branded yard sign at one of the 18 tee boxes during the tournament. Your logo will also be shown on The Mike Stein Center Court Foundation website.
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500
As a Silver Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following: - Hole Sponsorship - Logo on the MSCCF website - Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags - Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags - Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
As a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following: - Hole Sponsorship - Logo on the MSCCF website - Sponsor of the Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin Contests - Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags - Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags - Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
As the Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following: - Hole Sponsorship - Logo on the MSCCF website - Logo on Tournament T-Shirts - Co-Branded Step & Repeat Banner - Additional Co-Branded Banner at Check-In Table - Sponsor of the Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin Contests - Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags - Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags - Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
