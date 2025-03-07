2025 Mike Stein Open Sponsorships

As a hole sponsor for the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive a co-branded yard sign at one of the 18 tee boxes during the tournament. Your logo will also be shown on The Mike Stein Center Court Foundation website.
Silver Sponsor
$500
As a Silver Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following:
- Hole Sponsorship
- Logo on the MSCCF website
- Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags
- Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags
- Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
As a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following:
- Hole Sponsorship
- Logo on the MSCCF website
- Sponsor of the Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin Contests
- Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags
- Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags
- Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
Presenting Sponsor
$2,000
As the Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Mike Stein Open, you'll receive the following:
- Hole Sponsorship
- Logo on the MSCCF website
- Logo on Tournament T-Shirts
- Co-Branded Step & Repeat Banner
- Additional Co-Branded Banner at Check-In Table
- Sponsor of the Longest Drive & Closest to the Pin Contests
- Branded tees & ball markers in the player gift bags
- Opportunity to include a promo item in player gift bags
- Dinner for four individuals at the post-round banquet
Add a donation for Mike Stein Center Court Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!