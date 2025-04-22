2025 Ministry Conference

This ticket must be selected with an adult Ministry Conference ticket AND starts a day early! In addition to full event registration, lodging, and all meals beginning July 10 at 5:00 p.m. through breakfast on Sunday, July 13, you will receive tickets to the Wichita Windsurge baseball game Thursday evening and Pastoral Resourcing sessions with Dr. Donald Sunukjian on Friday morning.
This ticket must be selected with an adult Ministry Conference ticket AND starts a day early! In addition to full event registration, lodging, and all meals beginning July 10 at 5:00 p.m. through breakfast on Sunday, July 13, you will receive tickets to the Wichita Windsurge baseball game Thursday evening and Pastoral Resourcing sessions with Dr. Donald Sunukjian on Friday morning.
Kaleo Lite
$75
This ticket starts a day early! It includes full event registration, lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University, and all meals beginning July 10 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m.
This ticket starts a day early! It includes full event registration, lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University, and all meals beginning July 10 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m.
Friends Women Prayer Luncheon
$25
Join Friends Women for a luncheon from all over the yearly meeting on Saturday, July 12.
Join Friends Women for a luncheon from all over the yearly meeting on Saturday, July 12.
Late - Adult Ticket, Double Occupancy (18 years and up)
$175
Full event registration, including lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Full event registration, including lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Late - Adult Ticket, Private Room (18 years and up)
$275
Full event registration, including lodging private lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Full event registration, including lodging private lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Late - Youth Ticket (0-17 years old)
$100
Must be rooming with at least one adult. Full event registration, including lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast). Includes Children's Ministry Conference for children 12 and under.
Must be rooming with at least one adult. Full event registration, including lodging in a Green Residence Hall suite at Friends University and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast). Includes Children's Ministry Conference for children 12 and under.
Late - Commuter Ticket - Plus Meals
$115
Full event registration and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Full event registration and all meals (Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast).
Late - Commuter Ticket - No Meals
$65
Full event registration.
Full event registration.
Add a donation for Evangelical Friends Church - Mid America
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!