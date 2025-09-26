2025 MISHRM Apparel - On-Site Sales

Fabric Content:
U.S. Combed Ring Spun Cotton / Recycled Polyester Blend
Features:
4.6 oz
Relaxed fit
Side seamed body
Subtle heather texture on colors except Black & White
Classic width, rib collar
Taped neck and shoulders for durability
Tear-away label for customizable comfort
Fabric Content:
Recycled Polyester / Spandex Blend
Features:
6.3 oz
Modern fit
Side seamed body
Soft jersey material
Dyed-to-match zipper
Tear-away label for customizable comfort
Fabric Content:
100% Pearl Nylon
Features:
Structured design
Mid-profile
UPF 50+ sun protection
Moisture wicking sweatband
Buckle and grommet closure
OSFM
Fabric Content:
U.S. Cotton / Polyester Blend
Features:
8.0 oz
Classic fit
Seamless body
Brushed interior for softness and reduced pilling
Rib cuffs and bottom band with spandex
