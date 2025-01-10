Oceanside Sea Lions Club
2025 Miss Oceanside/Miss Teen Oceanside Scholarship Ad and sponsor form
402 N Coast Highway
Business Card Ad
$75
3.5" x 2" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
3.5" x 2" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Quarter Page Ad
$100
4" x 5" or 8" x 2.5" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
4" x 5" or 8" x 2.5" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Half Page Ad
$150
8" x 5" or 10" x 4" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
8" x 5" or 10" x 4" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Full Page Ad
$250
8 x 10" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
8 x 10" Artwork needs to be emailed to:
[email protected]
by April 2, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout