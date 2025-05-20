2025 Missouri District Singles Conference

Hosted by
Branson, MO 65616, USA
Your registration includes Friday’s meet & greet dinner, all Saturday services & sessions, Saturday’s dinner, and a memorable Sunday evening at Sycamore Creek Family Ranch with dinner included.
(1) Standard Seat to Sight & Sound: DAVID for Saturday, August 30, 2025 @ 3:30pm.
*PLEASE NOTE: Tickets were purchased as a GROUP so our group has reserved seats but there is no way to assign seats for each individual in our group. We've done it this way in the past and it always works out.
We are unable to give refunds.
SECOND ROUND SEATS
*PLEASE NOTE: Tickets purchased in this batch will be sitting separately from the other group. This batch is still on the main floor just on the opposite side of the theater.
Friday’s meet & greet dinner
Saturday Morning Breakout Sessions & General Service
Saturday Evening General Session & Dinner Following Service
Sunday Evening at Sycamore Creek Family Ranch event with dinner included.
