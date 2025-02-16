2025 Missouri Grand York Rite Sessions

Wednesday 6/11/2025 - Flintstones Water Buffalo Fun Degree
$50
Fred Flinstone Loyal Order of the Buffaloes Fun Degree at 9:00pm. The Degree is open to all, including family and spouses. The $50 Fee includes a Water Buffalo Hat. All profits from the Degree will be split evenly between the three Charities Royal Arch Research Assistance, Cryptic Masons Medical Research Foundation, and the Knights Templar Eye Foundation.
Thursday 6/12/25- Lunch Sponsored by the Yeomen of York
$45
Thursday 6/12/25- Dinner & Family Fun Night
$50
Friday 6/13/25- Red Cross of Constantine Breakfast
$30
Friday 6/13/25- Lunch and Learn with Chris Ruli
$45
Friday 6/13/25- Distinguished Guests Banquet
$55
Saturday 6/14/25- Ladies Luncheon
$30
Saturday 6/14/25- Lunch Sponsored by the Tall Cedars
$40
Saturday 6/14/25- Grand York Rite Banquet
$80
Sunday 6/15/25- Grand Officer Breakfast
$30
