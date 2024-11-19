2027 MLK Parade Miami Participant Registration

Join community leaders and public servants in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This participation is for politicians who wish to take part in the parade, providing access to the full 2-mile route. It’s a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the community, celebrate the values of unity and equality, and demonstrate your support for this meaningful event. The fee includes one vehicle, and proof of insurance is required. Your presence will contribute to the spirit and purpose of this significant occasion.