Dr Martin Luther King Jr Parade And Festivities Committee Inc

Hosted by

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Parade And Festivities Committee Inc

About this event

2027 MLK Parade Miami Participant Registration

1100 NW 54th St

Miami, FL 33127

Politicians
$1,500

Join community leaders and public servants in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This participation is for politicians who wish to take part in the parade, providing access to the full 2-mile route. It’s a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the community, celebrate the values of unity and equality, and demonstrate your support for this meaningful event. The fee includes one vehicle, and proof of insurance is required. Your presence will contribute to the spirit and purpose of this significant occasion.

Business and Commercial (1Vehicle)
$1,200

Showcase your business and support a meaningful cause by participating in the parade with your commercial vehicle. This rate grants access to the full 2-mile parade route, providing a unique opportunity to connect with the community while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please note that proof of insurance is required for participation. Join us in celebrating unity and diversity with your business in this memorable event.

Business Float (Bring Your own Float Pricing)
$3,200

Elevate your brand while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a business parade float. This rate of $3,200 grants you access to the full 2-mile parade route, offering a distinctive platform to showcase your business in the heart of the community. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to demonstrate support for unity, equality, and social progress. Proof of insurance is required for participation. Be part of this inspiring and memorable event with your custom-designed float.

Business Float (Committee-Provided Float Pricing)
$5,000

Showcase your business on an official, committee-provided parade float honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This $5,000 rate includes a fully supplied float and access to the full 2-mile route—offering a standout platform to highlight your brand while supporting unity, equality, and community pride. Proof of insurance is required.

Religious/Nonprofit Organization(s)(1Vehicle)
$1,200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Schools (Sports Teams)
$425

Represent your team and school while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.

Marching Band
$300

Make some noise while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.

Boy and Girl Scouts
$200

Represent your group with honor and pride while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Dr Martin Luther King Jr Parade And Festivities Committee Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!