2027 MLK Parade Miami Participant Registration

About this event
Join community leaders and public servants in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This participation is for politicians who wish to take part in the parade, providing access to the full 2-mile route. It’s a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the community, celebrate the values of unity and equality, and demonstrate your support for this meaningful event. The fee includes one vehicle, and proof of insurance is required. Your presence will contribute to the spirit and purpose of this significant occasion.
Showcase your business and support a meaningful cause by participating in the parade with your commercial vehicle. This rate grants access to the full 2-mile parade route, providing a unique opportunity to connect with the community while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please note that proof of insurance is required for participation. Join us in celebrating unity and diversity with your business in this memorable event.
Elevate your brand while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a business parade float. This rate of $3,200 grants you access to the full 2-mile parade route, offering a distinctive platform to showcase your business in the heart of the community. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to demonstrate support for unity, equality, and social progress. Proof of insurance is required for participation. Be part of this inspiring and memorable event with your custom-designed float.
Showcase your business on an official, committee-provided parade float honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This $5,000 rate includes a fully supplied float and access to the full 2-mile route—offering a standout platform to highlight your brand while supporting unity, equality, and community pride. Proof of insurance is required.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Represent your team and school while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.
Make some noise while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.
Represent your group with honor and pride while enjoying the full program with access to all main activities.
