2025 MLK Partnership

$10,000 Activist Partnership Benefits with the Miami MLK Parade 1. Premier Parade Presence Prominent Parade Placement: Your organization's float or vehicle will be positioned in a premier spot within the parade, ensuring maximum visibility. 10 VIP Passes: Exclusive access for your team to VIP areas, including prime seating and hospitality areas along the parade route. 2. Media and Brand Exposure Live Television Exposure: Recognition during Channel 10’s live two-hour coverage of the parade, reaching more than 2 million Miami-Dade County residents. Name/Logo Feature in Parade Media: Your organization’s logo featured in promotional materials, including press releases, posters, and digital media. Website Recognition: Your logo and link featured on the official MLK Parade website, acknowledging your support. Social Media Shout-outs: Acknowledgement on our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), reaching a broad audience with branded posts leading up to the parade. Radio Mentions: Mentions on local radio ads and announcements about the parade. 3. On-Site Branding Opportunities Banner Placement: Opportunity to display your branded banners at key locations along the parade route. Stage Acknowledgment: Your organization will be mentioned and thanked from the main stage during the parade's opening and closing ceremonies. Custom Signage: Your logo included on official parade signage and backdrop for high-visibility exposure. 4. Networking and Community Engagement Exclusive Access to Parade Networking Events: Invitation to attend private networking receptions and pre-parade gatherings with community leaders, activists, and other sponsors. Community Engagement Opportunity: Chance to distribute branded giveaways or materials to attendees, with pre-approval from the committee. Invitation to Special Events: Two exclusive invitations to a post-parade community awards luncheon recognizing supporters and honorees. 5. Commemorative and Legacy Recognition Certificate of Recognition: A beautifully framed certificate acknowledging your organization as a key partner in the 2025 MLK Parade. Commemorative Plaque: Receive a commemorative plaque for display in your office or establishment, marking your contribution to the legacy of Dr. King. Legacy Partner Mention: Your organization’s name listed as a legacy partner in the parade's annual commemorative booklet distributed to participants and dignitaries. 6. Impact Reporting Post-Event Impact Report: A detailed report highlighting the impact of the parade, including media reach, attendance numbers, and the community benefit of your sponsorship.

