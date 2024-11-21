Dr Martin Luther King Jr Parade And Festivities Committee Inc
2025 MLK Partnership
Seed Partnership
$5,000
Seed Partnership Benefits with the Miami MLK Parade
1) Visibility & Acknowledgment Participation Opportunity: Your organization will have a designated spot in the parade, allowing you to participate with two branded vehicles or walking group, displaying your commitment to the community and Dr. King’s legacy.
2) Logo Feature on Digital Platforms: Your logo will be featured on the official MLK Parade website, recognizing your partnership and support, and in select digital promotional materials. Community Recognition Public Mention During Parade: Your organization will be mentioned during the parade, highlighting your support to thousands of attendees and participants.
3) Activation at MLK Memorial Park. Engage event participants at the MLK Memorial Park at the end of the parade with food vendors, sound stages hosted by Hot 105 and 99 Jamz.
4) Certificate of Support: A special certificate acknowledging your organization as a "Seed Partner" for the 2025 MLK Parade, celebrating your dedication to nurturing Dr. King’s dream.
5) (2) VIP Parking Passes for MLK Park
Change Maker Partnership
$7,500
$7,500 Change Maker Partnership Benefits with the Miami MLK Parade
1. Parade Involvement
Priority Parade Positioning: Your organization’s float, vehicle, or walking group will receive a prime location in the parade, ensuring your message and brand are seen by thousands of attendees.
8 VIP Passes: Access for your representatives to exclusive VIP areas with the best views, refreshments, and a chance to connect with other leaders and influencers.
2. Media & Brand Visibility
Live Broadcast Recognition: Mention of your organization during Channel 10’s live coverage of the parade, reaching over 2 million Miami-Dade County residents.
Digital Exposure: Your logo will be displayed on the official MLK Parade website with a direct link to your organization’s website, acknowledging your support.
Social Media Spotlights: Two dedicated posts highlighting your partnership on our official social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to engage our large and diverse online community.
Inclusion in Promotional Materials: Your organization's logo featured on printed and digital flyers, posters, and advertisements.
3. On-Site Promotion
Branded Banner Display: Opportunity to display your organization’s banner in a key location along the parade route.
Stage Mention: Acknowledgment of your support from the main stage during the parade’s opening or closing ceremonies.
Opportunity for Giveaways: Pre-approved distribution of branded items or flyers to parade-goers, allowing direct engagement with the community.
4. Networking & Engagement Opportunities
Invitation to Pre-Parade Networking Events: Exclusive invitation to attend pre-parade gatherings with local leaders, activists, and other community partners.
5. Commemorative Recognition
Certificate of Appreciation: A certificate honoring your organization as a "Change Maker Partner" for the 2025 MLK Parade, suitable for display.
Feature in Commemorative Booklet: Your organization’s name listed in the official parade booklet distributed to participants, dignitaries, and attendees.
Legacy Listing: Recognition in a special section of the parade website dedicated to sponsors who help sustain Dr. King’s vision.
6. Impact and Engagement Report
Post-Parade Impact Summary: A report summarizing the parade's reach, community engagement, and media impact, highlighting the positive difference your partnership made.
Activist Partnership
$10,000
$10,000 Activist Partnership Benefits with the Miami MLK Parade
1. Premier Parade Presence
Prominent Parade Placement: Your organization's float or vehicle will be positioned in a premier spot within the parade, ensuring maximum visibility.
10 VIP Passes: Exclusive access for your team to VIP areas, including prime seating and hospitality areas along the parade route.
2. Media and Brand Exposure
Live Television Exposure: Recognition during Channel 10’s live two-hour coverage of the parade, reaching more than 2 million Miami-Dade County residents.
Name/Logo Feature in Parade Media: Your organization’s logo featured in promotional materials, including press releases, posters, and digital media.
Website Recognition: Your logo and link featured on the official MLK Parade website, acknowledging your support.
Social Media Shout-outs: Acknowledgement on our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), reaching a broad audience with branded posts leading up to the parade.
Radio Mentions: Mentions on local radio ads and announcements about the parade.
3. On-Site Branding Opportunities
Banner Placement: Opportunity to display your branded banners at key locations along the parade route.
Stage Acknowledgment: Your organization will be mentioned and thanked from the main stage during the parade's opening and closing ceremonies.
Custom Signage: Your logo included on official parade signage and backdrop for high-visibility exposure.
4. Networking and Community Engagement
Exclusive Access to Parade Networking Events: Invitation to attend private networking receptions and pre-parade gatherings with community leaders, activists, and other sponsors.
Community Engagement Opportunity: Chance to distribute branded giveaways or materials to attendees, with pre-approval from the committee.
Invitation to Special Events: Two exclusive invitations to a post-parade community awards luncheon recognizing supporters and honorees.
5. Commemorative and Legacy Recognition
Certificate of Recognition: A beautifully framed certificate acknowledging your organization as a key partner in the 2025 MLK Parade.
Commemorative Plaque: Receive a commemorative plaque for display in your office or establishment, marking your contribution to the legacy of Dr. King.
Legacy Partner Mention: Your organization’s name listed as a legacy partner in the parade's annual commemorative booklet distributed to participants and dignitaries.
6. Impact Reporting
Post-Event Impact Report: A detailed report highlighting the impact of the parade, including media reach, attendance numbers, and the community benefit of your sponsorship.
