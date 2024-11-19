2027 MLK Sponsorship

We are pleased to offer Custom Sponsorship options for organizations looking to create a unique partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, Inc. Tailor your sponsorship package to align with your brand’s goals, values, and commitment to the community while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring legacy of unity, justice, and equality.



Why Choose a Custom Sponsorship?

A Custom Sponsorship allows you to maximize your impact by selecting the benefits and visibility opportunities that best fit your organization’s needs. Whether you want to target a specific audience, highlight a particular product or service, or have a distinct way to support the community, we will work with you to design a sponsorship package that achieves your objectives.



Opportunities for Custom Sponsorship Include:

Exclusive Branding & Naming Rights: Gain exclusive naming rights to a specific aspect of the parade or festival, such as the “Community Stage presented by [Your Company]” or the “Family Fun Zone sponsored by [Your Company]”.

Targeted Digital Campaigns: Customize your online presence through exclusive digital marketing, including dedicated email blasts, social media campaigns, and targeted ads on the event’s official website and mobile app.

Customized Event Activations: Design engaging and interactive experiences for attendees, such as branded giveaways, pop-up booths, or experiential marketing spaces along the parade route or at MLK Memorial Park.

VIP Hospitality Packages: Create custom VIP experiences for your guests, including exclusive seating areas, hospitality tents, or private tours, tailored to offer your brand maximum visibility and engagement with key stakeholders.

Unique On-Site Visibility: Choose from special placement options for banners, signage, and branded décor, tailored to enhance your brand’s visibility at specific locations throughout the parade route or park.

Special Media Features: Opt for additional exposure through unique media opportunities, such as sponsoring a special feature segment on WLRN / PBS or having your brand highlighted in exclusive video content shared post-event.

Additional Custom Sponsorship Benefits:

Speaking Opportunities: Align your brand with our mission by having a representative speak at specific event segments, from the opening ceremony to special presentations at MLK Memorial Park.

Co-Branded Content: Collaborate with us on co-branded content, including articles, videos, or podcasts that can be shared on your company’s channels and ours, deepening your connection to the cause.

Enhanced Community Engagement: Design specific community outreach initiatives in partnership with our committee, such as sponsoring a year-round youth program, economic empowerment seminar, or cultural event.

How to Create Your Custom Package

We understand that each brand has its unique goals and needs. Our team is ready to collaborate with you to develop a customized sponsorship package that delivers value and aligns with your marketing and corporate social responsibility objectives.



To learn more about creating a Custom Sponsorship or to discuss specific ideas, please contact us for a personalized consultation.