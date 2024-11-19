2027 MLK Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Legacy Sponsor Benefits
As a Legacy Sponsor, your brand will receive premium exposure and recognition, positioning you as a key partner in one of the nation’s most impactful celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Below are the exclusive benefits available to our top-tier sponsors:
1. Prominent Logo Placement
Prime Visibility: Your company’s logo will be prominently displayed on all major event materials, including parade banners, signage along the 10-mile parade route, and stage backdrops at MLK Memorial Park.
Digital Presence: Enjoy high visibility with your logo featured on the official event website, in email marketing campaigns, and on the MLK Parade’s social media channels.
Exclusive Media Recognition: Your brand will be highlighted in press releases, media coverage, and WLRN / PBS broadcast segments, reaching an audience of 1.9 million viewers.
2. Speaking Opportunities
Opening Ceremony: A representative from your company will have the unique opportunity to deliver opening remarks during the parade’s kick-off ceremony, setting the tone for the day’s events.
Stage Recognition: During key moments at MLK Memorial Park, your brand will be acknowledged, and a representative will be invited to speak to the gathered community, reinforcing your support for our shared mission.
3. MLK Mobile App Promotion
App Sponsorship: Your logo and brand message will be prominently featured on the official MLK Mobile App, which is the go-to source for parade schedules, event updates, and exclusive content.
Custom App Content: Gain an exclusive section within the app to share a dedicated message, special offers, or branded content with thousands of app users who engage with the event digitally.
Push Notifications: As a Presenting Sponsor, you will have the opportunity to send branded push notifications to app users, offering direct communication with the event’s audience.
4. VIP Access & Hospitality
VIP Seating: Access to a VIP viewing area along the parade route for you and your guests, offering the best seats to enjoy the parade.
Hospitality Tent: Enjoy access to an exclusive hospitality tent with refreshments and networking opportunities, providing a space to connect with other sponsors, community leaders, and VIP guests.
5. Community Engagement
Special Recognition: Your brand will be featured in a dedicated “Thank You” section within the event program and recognized as a lead supporter of our economic empowerment youth programs, arts initiatives, and community unity efforts.
Branded Giveaways: Opportunity to distribute branded materials or giveaways to the community along the parade route, reinforcing your presence and engagement with attendees.
Sponsor Benefits
Your brand will receive extensive visibility and impactful recognition, showcasing your commitment to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Below are the benefits available to our mid-tier sponsors:
1. Logo on Event Materials
Event Signage: Your logo will be prominently featured on event signage, including select banners, wayfinding signs, and informational displays along the 10-mile parade route and at MLK Memorial Park.
Event Program: Your brand’s logo will be included in the official event program, which is distributed to thousands of parade attendees and serves as a key guide to the day’s activities.
Parade Merchandise: Gain visibility with your logo featured on select parade merchandise, such as t-shirts or hats, distributed to participants and volunteers.
2. Digital & Social Media Exposure
Website & Email Marketing: Your logo and brand message will be included on the event website, in email newsletters, and other digital communications, reaching a wide audience of supporters and participants.
Dedicated Social Media Shout-Outs: Receive recognition on the official MLK Parade social media platforms, with dedicated posts acknowledging your support. This includes multiple posts leading up to the event and live shout-outs during the parade.
Social Media Coverage: Your brand will be tagged and featured in photo and video content shared with our community of followers, amplifying your message across various platforms.
3. Recognition at the Event
Stage Mentions: Your company’s name will be mentioned during announcements at key moments throughout the parade and at MLK Memorial Park, highlighting your contribution to the event.
On-Site Branding: Enjoy brand visibility with logo placement on select on-site materials, such as participant check-in areas, volunteer stations, and information booths.
4. App & Digital Integration
MLK Mobile App Listing: Your logo will be included in the sponsor section of the MLK Mobile App, giving you a presence among event attendees who utilize the app for updates and schedules.
Digital Event Guide: Your brand will be featured in the digital event guide, which is accessible through the app and online, offering details about the parade route, performances, and key sponsors.
5. Community Engagement & Networking
Sponsor Networking Events: Invitation to exclusive pre-parade and post-parade networking events, providing the opportunity to connect with other sponsors, community leaders, and local officials.
Branded Handouts: Opportunity to provide branded items or literature to be distributed at select parade stations or information booths, helping you engage directly with attendees.
Becoming a Sponsor allows you to make a meaningful impact while gaining significant visibility among a diverse and engaged audience. Your support will directly contribute to the year-round programs that honor Dr. King's vision and make a positive difference in our community.
For more details or to become a "Leader" Sponsor, please contact us.
Trailblazer Sponsor Benefits
As a Trailblazer Sponsor, your brand will gain essential visibility and recognition, contributing to the success of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade while supporting community-driven initiatives. Below are the benefits available to our entry-level sponsors:
1. Event-Day Recognition
On-Stage Mentions: Your brand will receive recognition during the parade’s announcements, with mentions at key stages of the event, acknowledging your support to the community.
Signage Recognition: Your company’s name will be featured on select event signage, displayed in high-traffic areas at MLK Memorial Park, the focal point at the end of the parade route.
2. Logo on Select Event Materials
Printed Materials: Your logo will be included on select printed materials, including the event program and informational flyers distributed to thousands of parade attendees.
Digital Recognition: Your logo will appear in the sponsor section of the official event website, providing visibility to all who visit for updates and details.
MLK Mobile App: Be featured in the sponsor section of the MLK Mobile App, which participants and attendees use for event schedules and information.
3. Social Media & Digital Exposure
Sponsor Thank-You Posts: Your brand will be included in a collective “Thank You to Our Sponsors” post on the official social media channels, reaching a wide audience of followers.
Website Listing: Your company’s name will be listed on the sponsor page of the event website, showcasing your contribution to this historic celebration.
4. On-Site Branding
Event Volunteer Stations: Your logo will be displayed at select volunteer stations and information booths, highlighting your involvement to event attendees.
Parade Route Signage: Your brand will have a presence with logo inclusion on route signage in select areas, ensuring visibility as parade participants and attendees make their way through the 10-mile route.
5. Community Support & Connection
Acknowledgment in Event Communications: Your brand will be recognized in post-event communications, including wrap-up newsletters and impact reports shared with the community, highlighting the role sponsors played in making the event a success.
Access to Parade Photos: Gain access to a gallery of professional photos from the event, showcasing your brand’s involvement and providing content for your own promotional use.
Becoming a Sponsor allows you to join a historic event while enjoying essential recognition and visibility. Your support will directly contribute to our initiatives that embody Dr. King's legacy of justice, unity, and equality.
For more details or to become a Trailblazer Sponsor, please contact us.
We are pleased to offer Custom Sponsorship options for organizations looking to create a unique partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, Inc. Tailor your sponsorship package to align with your brand’s goals, values, and commitment to the community while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring legacy of unity, justice, and equality.
Why Choose a Custom Sponsorship?
A Custom Sponsorship allows you to maximize your impact by selecting the benefits and visibility opportunities that best fit your organization’s needs. Whether you want to target a specific audience, highlight a particular product or service, or have a distinct way to support the community, we will work with you to design a sponsorship package that achieves your objectives.
Opportunities for Custom Sponsorship Include:
Exclusive Branding & Naming Rights: Gain exclusive naming rights to a specific aspect of the parade or festival, such as the “Community Stage presented by [Your Company]” or the “Family Fun Zone sponsored by [Your Company]”.
Targeted Digital Campaigns: Customize your online presence through exclusive digital marketing, including dedicated email blasts, social media campaigns, and targeted ads on the event’s official website and mobile app.
Customized Event Activations: Design engaging and interactive experiences for attendees, such as branded giveaways, pop-up booths, or experiential marketing spaces along the parade route or at MLK Memorial Park.
VIP Hospitality Packages: Create custom VIP experiences for your guests, including exclusive seating areas, hospitality tents, or private tours, tailored to offer your brand maximum visibility and engagement with key stakeholders.
Unique On-Site Visibility: Choose from special placement options for banners, signage, and branded décor, tailored to enhance your brand’s visibility at specific locations throughout the parade route or park.
Special Media Features: Opt for additional exposure through unique media opportunities, such as sponsoring a special feature segment on WLRN / PBS or having your brand highlighted in exclusive video content shared post-event.
Additional Custom Sponsorship Benefits:
Speaking Opportunities: Align your brand with our mission by having a representative speak at specific event segments, from the opening ceremony to special presentations at MLK Memorial Park.
Co-Branded Content: Collaborate with us on co-branded content, including articles, videos, or podcasts that can be shared on your company’s channels and ours, deepening your connection to the cause.
Enhanced Community Engagement: Design specific community outreach initiatives in partnership with our committee, such as sponsoring a year-round youth program, economic empowerment seminar, or cultural event.
How to Create Your Custom Package
We understand that each brand has its unique goals and needs. Our team is ready to collaborate with you to develop a customized sponsorship package that delivers value and aligns with your marketing and corporate social responsibility objectives.
To learn more about creating a Custom Sponsorship or to discuss specific ideas, please contact us for a personalized consultation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!