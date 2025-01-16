2025 Maryville Little League Banner and Sign Sponsorships
PLATINUM Sponsorship - SCOREBOARD DONOR
$1,500
- One (1) - Scoreboard sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 2 years or 4 full seasons.
GOLD Sponsorship
$750
Two (2) 3' x 5' or 4’ x 6’, full-color outfield banners with company name and logo.
- Two (2) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
SILVER Sponsorship
$450
- One (1) 3' x 5' or 4’x6’, full-color outfield banner with company name and logo.
- One (1) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
BRONZE Sponsorship
$150
- One (1) 12" x 18", full-color sign with company name and logo.
- Logo on the Maryville Little League website.
*This sponsorship level will run for 1 year or 2 full seasons.
