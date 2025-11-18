2025 MLTS Banquet

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Please "purchase" a ticket for $0 so that we can count your player even if they are the only person from your family attending. All coaches and administrators must also “purchase” this ticket for RSVP purposes. Please be sure to choose “other” under “keep Zeffy free” to avoid fees.
Tickets are required for all NON-players, coaches, and administrators. One ticket must be purchases for each family member attending. Please be sure to choose “other” under “keep Zeffy free” to avoid fees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!