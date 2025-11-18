Moon Lady Tigers Soccer Boosters

Hosted by

Moon Lady Tigers Soccer Boosters

About this event

2025 MLTS Banquet

1491 Coraopolis Heights Rd

Coraopolis, PA 15108, USA

Players/Coaches/Admins
Free

Please "purchase" a ticket for $0 so that we can count your player even if they are the only person from your family attending. All coaches and administrators must also “purchase” this ticket for RSVP purposes. Please be sure to choose “other” under “keep Zeffy free” to avoid fees.

Family Member(s)
$50

Tickets are required for all NON-players, coaches, and administrators. One ticket must be purchases for each family member attending. Please be sure to choose “other” under “keep Zeffy free” to avoid fees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!