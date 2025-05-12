Mocha Moms Inc (Richmond, VA Chapter)

Hosted by

Mocha Moms Inc (Richmond, VA Chapter)

About this event

Sales closed

2025 MMRVA on the Green

8136 Highland Glen Dr

Chesterfield, VA 23838, USA

RSVP Ticket
$15
Your ticket includes: - A round of golf at The Golf Club at Highlands; - Networking and camaraderie with fellow Mocha members and guests; - Fun, fitness, and fresh air on the fairway. Cost remainder paid day of event: $40 Not included: Lunch

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!