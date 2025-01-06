Mocha Moms Inc (Richmond, VA Chapter)

Hosted by

Mocha Moms Inc (Richmond, VA Chapter)

About this event

Sales closed

2025 MMRVA Serenity Soiree

12 N 25th St

Richmond, VA 23223, USA

Sauna (40 minutes) Ticket
$20
Infrared Sauna - Private sauna room at Prism Sauna to revitalize and re-energize for 40 minutes. **If you do not have a Prism gift voucher, you will need to pay the remaining balance the day of the event.**
Sound Therapy (40 minutes) Ticket
$45
VibroAcoustic Sound Therapy - Relax and recharge as your body is bathed in soothing sound and relaxing vibroacoustic vibrations for 40 minutes. ONLY TWO SLOTS AVAILABLE **If you do not have a Prism gift voucher, you will need to pay the remaining balance the day of the event.**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!