2025 West Orange Chess Club Mohan Nayak Memorial Tournament

For non WOCC members who wish to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 Nayak Memorial in advance but are not current voting members (Strongly encouraged, to ensure on-time start).
For current WOCC members who wish to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 Nayak Memorial in advance (Strongly encouraged, to ensure on-time start).
For registration only; please see a WOCC officer to pay the entry fee before the start of the tournament. Your registration from the tournament may be withdrawn, or you may be forced to accept a first-round 1/2 point bye, if payment is not received by 6:45 PM on the first day of the tournament. Withdrawal of registration or 1st-round 1/2 point bye is at the discretion of the Tournament Director, Stephen Lorimor.
