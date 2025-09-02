CANCELLED 2025 Mom2Mom Sale

Hosted by
Center Line, MI 48015, USA
This is the cost to enter the Mom2Mom Sale as a buyer at the regular scheduled time 10am to 2pm. Strollers are permitted. Kids 12 and under are FREE.
This is the price to shop the Mom2Mom Sale ONE HOUR BEFORE the sale opens to all. Shop from 9am to 10am allowing for prime shopping opportunities to find items you may be on the hunt for. Strollers are permitted. Kids 12 and under are FREE.
PLEASE EMAIL PTC TO GET CONTRACT FOR SELLING BEFORE PURCHASING IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY SIGNED ONE
This is the cost of hosting a basic table space to resell your kid(s) items. This includes a 6 foot table and a space of about 10 x 10. The tables are lunch tables and have bench seats that would allow for stacking or showcasing items for sale. This space does not have power supply. There is a limited amount of these spaces available.
This is the cost of hosting a PREMIUM table space to resell your kid(s) items. This includes a 6 foot table and a space of about 10 x 10. The tables are lunch tables and have bench seats that would allow for stacking or showcasing items for sale. This space DOES have power supply. There is a limited amount of these spaces available.
This is the cost of hosting a space to resell your kid(s) items. This includes a space of about 10 x 10. This space does not have power supply. You would be RESPONSIBLE for supplying your own table and seating. There is a limited amount of these spaces available.
