CANCELLED 2025 Mom2Mom Sale

PLEASE EMAIL PTC TO GET CONTRACT FOR SELLING BEFORE PURCHASING IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY SIGNED ONE





This is the cost of hosting a basic table space to resell your kid(s) items. This includes a 6 foot table and a space of about 10 x 10. The tables are lunch tables and have bench seats that would allow for stacking or showcasing items for sale. This space does not have power supply. There is a limited amount of these spaces available.