2025 Mommy + Me Tea Party Silent Auction

This Black-owned designer bag features whimsical handles, complemented by a zipper closure paired with a magnetic snap flap for added security. Designed and made in NYC.
• Rolled handles
• Leather
• Hand Cut Fringe Flap Detail
• Gold Magnetic Snap Closure
• Cotton-Twill Lined
• Zipper Closure
• Interior Pocket
• Edge Painted Flat Straps - With Attached Rolled Handles
• Gold Stamped Logo Detail
• Dust Bag Included
This wonderous and playful child's gift basket was handcrafted by Cindy's Gift Shop located in the heart of Old Towne Petersburg.
Gift card provided by Karizmatic Eats.
Two ticket vouchers to any Richmond Symphony event with an expiration date of 6/30/2026.
This voucher for private chef services gives you half off a $400 service. The customer will be responsible for paying $200 for the service. Valued at $400.
A bundle set includes a styled two-town ear stack featuring Sun & Selene's silver naked studs and gold Gaia studs, plus a ring sizing kit with a discount code to use online or in-store.
Crafted with care and a commitment to excellence, this wine showcases rich, expressive flavors with a beautifully balanced finish. Perfect for collectors or enthusiasts, it reflects the winery’s dedication to quality and makes a memorable addition to any occasion.
