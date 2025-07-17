2025 Monarch Festival at Art on Parish Green Sponsorship

Logo recognition on all printed collateral event materials Logo recognition on all electronic event promotions Logo recognition on festival website Onsite event signage Ad in the printed program Year-round title sponsor designation on both websites Opportunity to have a display booth at the event Opportunity to address the crowd from the main stage Ten (10) VIP packages and parking passes to attend the event Opportunity to participate in a media interview about the event, as applicable
Logo recognition on all printed collateral event materials Standalone Banner displayed at the event for the Sponsorship Logo recognition on all electronic event promotions Logo recognition on festival website Onsite event signage Year-round recognition on both websites Opportunity to have a display booth at the event
Logo recognition on all printed collateral event materials Logo recognition on all electronic event promotions Logo recognition on festival website Year-round recognition on both websites
Name recognition on all printed collateral event materials – sponsored banner on booth Name recognition on all electronic event promotions Name recognition on festival website 4 to 6 volunteers from Booth Sponsor can work the booth and promote their products. Announcements throughout the day about sponsorship.
Name recognition on all printed collateral event materials – sponsored banner on booth Name recognition on all electronic event promotions Name recognition on festival website
$
