2025 Monarch Festival at Art on the Parish Green

Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Double Artist Booth Space
$250
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 2 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 2 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Not for Profit Booth
$75
Not for profit booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available.
Not for profit booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available.
Single Artist inside Booth (A/C)
$200
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are indoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are indoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Double Artist Booth inside (A/C)
$350
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are indoors and measure 2-10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.
Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday
Spaces are indoors and measure 2-10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.