Hosted by

Friends of the Howe House

About this event

2025 Montclair Juneteenth Vendor Application

Montclair

NJ 07042, USA

Vendor Booth Rental
$125
The booth spaces are 10ft wide x 12ft deep. There will be no electricity provided and vendors/exhibitors must furnish all equipment necessary for operation of their booths. This includes tables, chairs, racks, stands, etc. Vendors are limited to purchasing no more than two (2) spaces. Peddlers License Application & Fee are DUE TO MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP, 205 CLAREMONT AVE. MONTCLAIR, NJ 07042
Food Truck Vendor
$200
Food Vehicles as defined below shall be inspected by the Fire Department. Contact the Fire Department at 973-509-4769 or [email protected]. Food Handler Permits are required for each food vendor. Contact the Health Department for at 973-509-4970.
Non Profit Table
Free
Available for non-profits and information booths only.
Add a donation for Friends of the Howe House

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