2025 Montclair Juneteenth Vendor Application

The booth spaces are 10ft wide x 12ft deep.
There will be no electricity provided and vendors/exhibitors must furnish all equipment necessary for operation of their booths. This includes tables, chairs, racks, stands, etc. Vendors are limited to purchasing no more than two
(2) spaces.
Peddlers License Application & Fee are DUE TO MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP, 205 CLAREMONT AVE. MONTCLAIR, NJ 07042
The booth spaces are 10ft wide x 12ft deep.
There will be no electricity provided and vendors/exhibitors must furnish all equipment necessary for operation of their booths. This includes tables, chairs, racks, stands, etc. Vendors are limited to purchasing no more than two
(2) spaces.
Peddlers License Application & Fee are DUE TO MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP, 205 CLAREMONT AVE. MONTCLAIR, NJ 07042
Food Truck Vendor
$200
Food Vehicles as defined below shall be inspected by the Fire Department. Contact the Fire
Department at 973-509-4769 or [email protected]. Food Handler Permits are
required for each food vendor. Contact the Health Department for at 973-509-4970.
Food Vehicles as defined below shall be inspected by the Fire Department. Contact the Fire
Department at 973-509-4769 or [email protected]. Food Handler Permits are
required for each food vendor. Contact the Health Department for at 973-509-4970.
Non Profit Table
Free
Available for non-profits and information booths only.
Available for non-profits and information booths only.
Add a donation for Friends of the Howe House
$
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