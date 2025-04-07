2025 Montclair Juneteenth Vendor Application

The booth spaces are 10ft wide x 12ft deep. There will be no electricity provided and vendors/exhibitors must furnish all equipment necessary for operation of their booths. This includes tables, chairs, racks, stands, etc. Vendors are limited to purchasing no more than two (2) spaces. Peddlers License Application & Fee are DUE TO MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP, 205 CLAREMONT AVE. MONTCLAIR, NJ 07042

The booth spaces are 10ft wide x 12ft deep. There will be no electricity provided and vendors/exhibitors must furnish all equipment necessary for operation of their booths. This includes tables, chairs, racks, stands, etc. Vendors are limited to purchasing no more than two (2) spaces. Peddlers License Application & Fee are DUE TO MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP, 205 CLAREMONT AVE. MONTCLAIR, NJ 07042

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