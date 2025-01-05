2025 Monte Carlo Fundraiser

Includes beer, pop/water, dinner, dessert, $2000 start-up money, 1 ticket for a slushy, and reserved seating, shrimp cocktail for the table PLEASE DESIGNATE ONE NAME TO BE USED AS YOUR RESERVED TABLE NAME. THERE WILL BE A CUSTOM QUESTION THAT WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THE NAME.

Includes beer, pop/water, dinner, dessert, $2000 start-up money, 1 ticket for a slushy, and reserved seating, shrimp cocktail for the table PLEASE DESIGNATE ONE NAME TO BE USED AS YOUR RESERVED TABLE NAME. THERE WILL BE A CUSTOM QUESTION THAT WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THE NAME.

More details...