2025 Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

Table for 10 Guests with prime placement; 4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne
Luxury Gift for all table guests
Speaking Opportunity at the brunch
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event
Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets
Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Inside Front Cover or Back Cover (Full-Page, Premium Placement)
Table for 10 Guests with prime placement; 4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne
Luxury Gift for all table guests
Speaking Opportunity at the brunch
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event
Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets
Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Inside Front Cover or Back Cover (Full-Page, Premium Placement)
DIAMOND SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table for 10 Guests with prime placement
4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne
Luxury Gift for all table guests
Speaking Opportunity at the brunch
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event
Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets
Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Full-Page Ad (Prime Location, Early Pages)
Table for 10 Guests with prime placement
4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne
Luxury Gift for all table guests
Speaking Opportunity at the brunch
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event
Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets
Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Full-Page Ad (Prime Location, Early Pages)
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table for up to 8 guests with premier placement
2 Bottles of Champagne
Premium Gift for all table guests
Recognition: Verbal, on-screen, social media, email, and event program
Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
12 Raffle Tickets bundle
Logo & Name Featured on MTAA platforms, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to silent auction items; 1/2-Page Ad (Prominent Placement)
Table for up to 8 guests with premier placement
2 Bottles of Champagne
Premium Gift for all table guests
Recognition: Verbal, on-screen, social media, email, and event program
Photo Opportunity with all Honorees
12 Raffle Tickets bundle
Logo & Name Featured on MTAA platforms, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to silent auction items; 1/2-Page Ad (Prominent Placement)
GOLD SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Table for 6 Guests with premium placement
Premium Gift for the table host
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition at the brunch; 1/4-Page Ad
Bundle of 9 Raffle Tickets
Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items
Table for 6 Guests with premium placement
Premium Gift for the table host
Verbal & On-Screen Recognition at the brunch; 1/4-Page Ad
Bundle of 9 Raffle Tickets
Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship
Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage
Early Access to Silent Auction Items
SILVER SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement
Premium Gift for the table host
On-Screen Recognition at the brunch
Bundle of 6 Raffle Tickets; 1/8-Page Ad
Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship
Name Featured on MTAA platforms, event program
Early Access to Silent Auction Items
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement
Premium Gift for the table host
On-Screen Recognition at the brunch
Bundle of 6 Raffle Tickets; 1/8-Page Ad
Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship
Name Featured on MTAA platforms, event program
Early Access to Silent Auction Items
1867 TABLE SPONSOR
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement
On-Screen Recognition at the event
Bundle of 4 Raffle Tickets
Social Media Recognition of sponsorship
Name Featured on MTAA social media platforms and in the event program; Name Listed in the Sponsor Section
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement
On-Screen Recognition at the event
Bundle of 4 Raffle Tickets
Social Media Recognition of sponsorship
Name Featured on MTAA social media platforms and in the event program; Name Listed in the Sponsor Section
Full-Page Ad
$200
This full-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase an ad to have their name or business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
This full-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase an ad to have their name or business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
Half-Page Ad
$150
This half-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
This half-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
Quarter-Page Ad
$100
This quarter-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
This quarter-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
Business Card-Sized Ad
$75
This option is for sponsors who would like to purchase a business card-sized ad to feature their business in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund, while still gaining recognition.
This option is for sponsors who would like to purchase a business card-sized ad to feature their business in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund, while still gaining recognition.
Name Listing in Sponsor Section
$50
This option is for sponsors who wish to have their name or business entity listed in the sponsor section of the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
This option is for sponsors who wish to have their name or business entity listed in the sponsor section of the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
Souvenir Ad Booklet (Physical copies)
$5
This option is for guests that would like to purchase additional souvenir ad booklets for keepsakes.
This option is for guests that would like to purchase additional souvenir ad booklets for keepsakes.
Add a donation for Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association
$
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