2025 Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

This full-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase an ad to have their name or business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.

This full-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase an ad to have their name or business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.

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