2025 Mother & Son GLOW Party!

Please join us on April 12th at the Ashkum Coliseum for this year's Mother & Son GLOW Party! This year we are changing a few things so hopefully it is not too loud. Dancing, snacks and fun will be had by all! We will probably try to set up a few games as well! All mom's are $10. Boys are FREE!
Please join us on April 12th at the Ashkum Coliseum for this year's Mother & Son GLOW Party! This year we are changing a few things so hopefully it is not too loud. Dancing, snacks and fun will be had by all! We will probably try to set up a few games as well! All mom's are $10. Boys are FREE!
Add a donation for Chebanse & Ashkum CARE Group
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!