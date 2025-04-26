eventClosed

2025 Mother’s Day Brunch

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

Adult Reservation
$39.95
Reservation for one adult to the Mother’s Day Brunch at The Dayton Woman's Club. Includes tax and tip.
Child Reservation
$18.95
Reservation for one child (10 & under) to the Mother’s Day Brunch at The Dayton Woman's Club. Includes tax and tip.
Child (4 & under - free)
free
Reservation for one child (4 & under) to the Mother’s Day Brunch at The Dayton Woman's Club.

