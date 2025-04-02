2025 MS Crawfish Boil Volunteer Sign-Up

Set up table, chair, raffle items, check-in table, and other general items to prepare for the event.
Check-In/Merch Table - 12:30-2:00
Check guests in, sell day-of tickets, sell raffle tickets, and other merch items.
Check-In/Merch Table - 2:00-3:30
Check guests in, sell day-of tickets, sell raffle tickets, and other merch items.
Check-In/Merch Table - 3:30-5:00
Check guests in, sell day-of tickets, sell raffle tickets, and other merch items.
Clean Up - 5:00-6:30
Help return the venue to exactly how we found it! Stack chairs, stack tables, empty trash, load trucks & cars, clean deck, and misc. items to get the place back to normal.
***ANYONE WHO VOLUNTEERS FOR CLEAN UP WILL RECIEVE 20 FREE RAFFLE TICKETS IN ADDITION TO THE OTHER ITEMS***
Cook - 12:30-2:00
Help cook crawfish, empty trash, and purge crawfish.
Cook - 2:00-3:30
Help cook crawfish, empty trash, and purge crawfish.
Cook - 3:30-5:00
Help cook crawfish, empty trash, and purge crawfish.
All Day - 1-5pm
Set up table, chair, raffle items, check-in table, and other general items to prepare for the event. Check guests in, sell day-of tickets, sell raffle tickets, and other merch items.
