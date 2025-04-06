eventClosed

2025 MSF&HG Clan/Presenter Registration

addExtraDonation

$

10 x10 space
$50
Purchase of this space and submission of the agreement completes your registration and holds your space for the fair. Each space purchase includes 2 complimentary entry tickets and 2 chairs unless opted out on your registration form.
Equipment Rental - Table
$15
The tables available to be rented are standard 8ft tables. If rented, tables will be set-up for you at your assigned space prior to the start of the fair.
Additional Participant Tickets
$15
Additional entry tickets at a discounted price for participants are available at the time of application. Please include purchase the number of additional tickets beyond the provided 2 complimentary tickets per purchased spaces.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing