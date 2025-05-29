2025 MTATA State Meeting (AT-R)

1500 Fairmont Rd

Anaconda, MT 59711, USA

Certified Retired Athletic Trainer
$25
This includes Friday's lunch and complimentary CEU presentation
Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner
$35
Join us for dinner Friday night at 6pm to celebrate our 12 Hall of Famers with an award presentation and plated dinner.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing