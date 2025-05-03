Sales closed

Muddy Butt Kids Race - May 3, 2025

Christmas Hills Rd

Idaho 83861, USA

Add a donation for St Joe Cycle Club

$

Kids Entry
$30
Submit one form entry per class. No refunds. Payment must be received to finalize registration. Some classes may be combined start times depending on # of registered. If pre-registered racer may proceed directly to waiver wristbands and then MotoTally table race day morning (bring helmet). Wristband required for ALL spectators and racers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!