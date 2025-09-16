2026 Multicultural Artisan Market

402 W Court Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88005, USA

Registration Fee
$50

Non-refundable Registration Fee. Reserves a place for you at our event.

Booth Fee
$200

Includes 8 ft table and 2 chairs

Sponsorship - Turquoise
$1,500

Sponsor the event at this level and you will receive: Business banner at event, Business logo on Market Program, Business logo on marketing mediums (print, website, radio), Recognition at Event during Opening Ceremony.



Sponsorship - Tin
$750

Sponsor the event at this level and receive: Business logo on marketing mediums, Business logo on Market Program., Business name on Sponsor Banner


Sponsorship - Wood
$500

Sponsor the event at this level and receive: Business name on Market Program, Business name on Sponsor Banner, Business mentions at event.


Sponsorship - Clay
$300

Sponsor the event at this level and receive: Business name in Market Program,, Small business banner onstage.

Sponsorship - Wool
$200

Sponsor the event at this level and receive: Business name in Market Program.

