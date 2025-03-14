2025 MUM FESTIVAL SPONSOR

Presenting Sponsors
• Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: “The 2025 Mum Festival and
the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant” ... presented by Your
company!
• Large 2.5 x 6 foot logo banner in marquee main stage
area as well as on the large sponsor board.
• Four banners featured at primary festival egresses as
well as on Memorial Field fencing.
• Full page color ad on inside cover or back cover of
selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo/name prominently displayed on all volunteer t‐
shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions as presenting sponsor, plus
opportunity to kick off and close show.
• Logo featured on flyers & media materials by event logo.
• Logo featured on website & title sponsor on Facebook,
social media event pages & posts.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Main Stage & Kids Zone
$5,000
• Sponsors of Friday, plus Saturday and Sunday’s all‐day
main stage festivities and the “Kids Zone”
• Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Continuous emcee promo mentions.
• Logo featured on event fliers & media ads.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
• Two banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers.
• Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Emcee promo mentions.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page.
Silver Sponsor
$500
• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• 1/3‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo on website & listed on Facebook event page
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• One banner featured on festival fencing.
• Sponsor listed on website & Facebook event page.
• Sponsor name in selected Mum Festival program
books/fliers
Corporate Fireworks Sponsor - Special
$6,000
Friday Night Fireworks Display
• Emcee promo mentions as fireworks sponsor, plus
opportunity to kick off the fireworks.
• Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing.
• Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers
• Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts.
• Continuous emcee promo mentions.
• Logo featured on event fliers & media ads.
• Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event
page.
• Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Mum Festival Booster
$50
Mum Festival Booster
$100
Mum Festival Booster
$200
Mum Festival Friend
$25
Mum Festival Friend
$10
