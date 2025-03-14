2025 MUM FESTIVAL SPONSOR

Presenting Sponsors
$10,000
Presenting Sponsors • Exclusive Diamond Sponsor: “The 2025 Mum Festival and the Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant” ... presented by Your company! • Large 2.5 x 6 foot logo banner in marquee main stage area as well as on the large sponsor board. • Four banners featured at primary festival egresses as well as on Memorial Field fencing. • Full page color ad on inside cover or back cover of selected Mum Festival programs/fliers • Logo/name prominently displayed on all volunteer t‐ shirts. • Emcee promo mentions as presenting sponsor, plus opportunity to kick off and close show. • Logo featured on flyers & media materials by event logo. • Logo featured on website & title sponsor on Facebook, social media event pages & posts. • Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Main Stage & Kids Zone
$5,000
• Sponsors of Friday, plus Saturday and Sunday’s all‐day main stage festivities and the “Kids Zone” • Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing. • Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers • Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts. • Continuous emcee promo mentions. • Logo featured on event fliers & media ads. • Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page. • Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
• Two banners prominently featured on festival fencing. • 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers • Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts. • Emcee promo mentions. • Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page. • Premier booth location
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
• One banner featured on festival fencing. • 1/2‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers. • Company name displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts. • Emcee promo mentions. • Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page.
Silver Sponsor
$500
• One banner featured on festival fencing. • 1/3‐page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers • Logo on website & listed on Facebook event page
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• One banner featured on festival fencing. • Sponsor listed on website & Facebook event page. • Sponsor name in selected Mum Festival program books/fliers
Corporate Fireworks Sponsor - Special
$6,000
Friday Night Fireworks Display • Emcee promo mentions as fireworks sponsor, plus opportunity to kick off the fireworks. • Three banners prominently featured on festival fencing. • Full page ad in selected Mum Festival programs/fliers • Logo displayed on all volunteer t‐shirts. • Continuous emcee promo mentions. • Logo featured on event fliers & media ads. • Logo or name on website & listed on Facebook event page. • Premier booth location of your choice in selected areas
Mum Festival Booster
$50
Mum Festival Booster $ 50.00 - $200.00
Mum Festival Booster
$100
Mum Festival Booster
$200
Mum Festival Friend
$25
Mum Festival Friend
$10
