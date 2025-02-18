2025 Music & Arts Conservatory

Register your child for the 7th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory in El Paso. Registration is $30 per child, and students must be between ages 9-14 to qualify for the program. The program runs from June 16, 2025 through July 13, 2025 at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center at 4900 Hercules Ave.

