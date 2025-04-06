2025 Music Bingo

63 Bay State Rd

Wakefield, MA 01880, USA

Grand Slam
$450
Table for 10 of your closest friends to the hottest night of the year. Includes Bingo Card for Game 1.
Home Run
$50
One seat and Bingo Card for Game 1.
Raffle Tickets
$25
One Sheet of Raffle Tickets for Raffle Baskets!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing