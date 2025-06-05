IMPORTANT EVENT INFORMATION – PLEASE READ Tickets are NOT required for entry. Guest check-in and seating will be managed at the door. 🕠 Doors open at 5:30 PM to allow time for check-in. 🎟️ Guests registered together will automatically be seated at the same table. 📅 Seating requests outside your group must be submitted by September 2nd. Tables seat up to 6 guests. A maximum of 12 guests can be registered in one transaction. Changes to seating may not be guaranteed after September 2nd. 📣 EVENT DETAILS: Who: Meals on Wheels of Hancock County What: 2025 Designer Purse Bingo – The 80's! When: Tuesday, September 16th Doors open at 5:30 PM Games begin at 6:30 PM Where: NineStar Connect Conference Center Theme: The 80's – come dressed in your retro best! 🎟️ Price: $35 Includes: ✔️ 10 Bingo Games ✔️ Dinner ✔️ Dessert ✔️ Non-Alcoholic Beverages 💰 Additional Fun: Bring extra cash to participate in: 🎁 Purse Pull 💸 50/50 Raffle 🎉 Door Prizes ...and more! Please Note: All participants must be 18 or older to play. Alcoholic beverages are NOT permitted on the NineStar Campus. License #011895 💳 Credit cards are NOT accepted (per Indiana Gaming rules). 💵 Payment must be made by cash or check by September 2nd to: Meals on Wheels Office 312 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140 🕘 Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 1 PM 📬 Drop box available after hours 📞 Questions? Call us at (317) 477-4345

