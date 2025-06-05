Add a donation for Meals on Wheels of Hancock County
IMPORTANT EVENT INFORMATION – PLEASE READ
Tickets are NOT required for entry.
Guest check-in and seating will be managed at the door.
🕠 Doors open at 5:30 PM to allow time for check-in.
🎟️ Guests registered together will automatically be seated at the same table.
📅 Seating requests outside your group must be submitted by September 2nd.
Tables seat up to 6 guests.
A maximum of 12 guests can be registered in one transaction.
Changes to seating may not be guaranteed after September 2nd.
📣 EVENT DETAILS:
Who: Meals on Wheels of Hancock County
What: 2025 Designer Purse Bingo – The 80's!
When: Tuesday, September 16th
Doors open at 5:30 PM
Games begin at 6:30 PM
Where: NineStar Connect Conference Center
Theme: The 80's – come dressed in your retro best!
🎟️ Price: $35
Includes:
✔️ 10 Bingo Games
✔️ Dinner
✔️ Dessert
✔️ Non-Alcoholic Beverages
💰 Additional Fun:
Bring extra cash to participate in:
🎁 Purse Pull
💸 50/50 Raffle
🎉 Door Prizes
...and more!
Please Note:
All participants must be 18 or older to play.
Alcoholic beverages are NOT permitted on the NineStar Campus.
License #011895
💳 Credit cards are NOT accepted (per Indiana Gaming rules).
💵 Payment must be made by cash or check by September 2nd to:
Meals on Wheels Office
312 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140
🕘 Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 1 PM
📬 Drop box available after hours
📞 Questions? Call us at (317) 477-4345
