The Crescendo Circle - 2025 Musical Memories Founding Membership
Crescendo Circle
$2,500
Valid until March 19, 2027
This Crescendo Circle exclusive membership provides a single entry to our first two events.
An opportunity to attend one musical memories program of your choice and see us in action.
An invitation to be a guest on or nominate a guest on our Serenade Souvenir podcast in which your senior receives a personalized musical gift on the show and a keepsake afterward.
You'll receive a customized annual impact report showing how your contribution moved our mission forward and name recognition in our annual board report.
This Crescendo Circle exclusive membership provides a single entry to our first two events.
An opportunity to attend one musical memories program of your choice and see us in action.
An invitation to be a guest on or nominate a guest on our Serenade Souvenir podcast in which your senior receives a personalized musical gift on the show and a keepsake afterward.
You'll receive a customized annual impact report showing how your contribution moved our mission forward and name recognition in our annual board report.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!