The Crescendo Circle - 2025 Musical Memories Founding Membership

This Crescendo Circle exclusive membership provides a single entry to our first two events. An opportunity to attend one musical memories program of your choice and see us in action. An invitation to be a guest on or nominate a guest on our Serenade Souvenir podcast in which your senior receives a personalized musical gift on the show and a keepsake afterward. You'll receive a customized annual impact report showing how your contribution moved our mission forward and name recognition in our annual board report.

This Crescendo Circle exclusive membership provides a single entry to our first two events. An opportunity to attend one musical memories program of your choice and see us in action. An invitation to be a guest on or nominate a guest on our Serenade Souvenir podcast in which your senior receives a personalized musical gift on the show and a keepsake afterward. You'll receive a customized annual impact report showing how your contribution moved our mission forward and name recognition in our annual board report.

More details...