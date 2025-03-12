2025 M.W.P.G.M. Marvin I. Gray Scholarship Golf Fundraiser - Sponsorship Form

180 Mapledale Rd

Dover, DE 19904, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$3,500
Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (1) complimentary foursomes, including post- tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Golfer's Gift Sponsor
$2,000
Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media Distribution of company promotional materials and marketing merchandise to event participants One (1) complimentary foursome, including post- tournament reception One (1) complimentary tee sign Company name or logo on gift which will be distributed to all golfers. Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Cart Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised in select golfers' carts Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Hole-In-One Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised as hole-in-one sponsor at tee marker Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised at Putting Green Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
Single Hole Sponsorship
$100
Company name to appear in event programs and selected electronic media One (1) complimentary tee sign
In-Kind Donation
free
For info on how to support, please contact us.

