2025 M.W.P.G.M. Marvin I. Gray Scholarship Golf Fundraiser - Sponsorship Form

Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media
Distribution of company promotional
materials and marketing merchandise to event participants
One (1) complimentary foursomes, including post-
tournament reception
One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Golfer's Gift Sponsor
$2,000
Company name and logo featured in all printed tournament materials and electronic media
Distribution of company promotional
materials and marketing merchandise to event participants
One (1) complimentary foursome, including post-
tournament reception
One (1) complimentary tee sign
Company name or logo on gift which will be distributed to all golfers.
Company banner to be displayed at the event (to be provided by sponsor)
Cart Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised in select golfers' carts
Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media
One (1) complimentary tee sign
Hole-In-One Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised as hole-in-one sponsor at tee marker
Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media
One (1) complimentary tee sign
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
Company to be advertised at Putting Green
Company featured in physical event program and all electronic media
One (1) complimentary tee sign
Single Hole Sponsorship
$100
Company name to appear in event programs and selected electronic media
One (1) complimentary tee sign
