2025 MYCA Competition

Access to both sessions
Session 1 - Doors open at 8
Session 2 - Doors open at 11
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
Access to both sessions
Session 1 - Doors open at 8
Session 2 - Doors open at 11
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
Session 1 of the competition - E, JVE, JVD, D performing Doors open at 8
Competition starts at 8:45
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
Session 1 of the competition - E, JVE, JVD, D performing Doors open at 8
Competition starts at 8:45
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
Session 2 of the competition -JVC, C, A Teams performing.
Doors open at 11
Competition starts at 11:45
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
Session 2 of the competition -JVC, C, A Teams performing.
Doors open at 11
Competition starts at 11:45
Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing