2025 MYCA Competition

80 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810

All Day Pass - General Admission
$15

Access to both sessions
Session 1 - Doors open at 8
Session 2 - Doors open at 11


Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

All Day Pass - Senior(65+)/Student
$8

Access to both sessions
Session 1 - Doors open at 8
Session 2 - Doors open at 11

Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

Session 1 - General Admission
$10

Session 1 of the competition - E, JVE, JVD, D performing Doors open at 8

Competition starts at 8:45


Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

Session 1 - Student/Senior(65+)
$5

Session 1 of the competition - E, JVE, JVD, D performing Doors open at 8

Competition starts at 8:45


Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

Session 2 - General Admission
$10

Session 2 of the competition -JVC, C, A Teams performing.

Doors open at 11

Competition starts at 11:45


Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

Session 2 - Student/Senior(65+)
$5

Session 2 of the competition -JVC, C, A Teams performing.

Doors open at 11

Competition starts at 11:45


Kids under the age of 5 and Veterans are free

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing