Na Keiki o Ka Moi Canoe Club

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Na Keiki o Ka Moi Canoe Club

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2025 Na Keiki O Ka Moi CC Shirts

Kids Dri-Fit T-Shirt item
Kids Dri-Fit T-Shirt item
Kids Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$25

Available in Youth XS - Youth Large.
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

0
Kids Dri-Fit Long Sleeve
$30

Available in Youth XS - Youth Large
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

0
Adult Dri-Fit T-Shirt item
Adult Dri-Fit T-Shirt item
Adult Dri-Fit T-Shirt
$30

Available in Adult Small - Adult 2XL
(limited quantities available in 3XL and 4XL)
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

0
Womenʻs V-Neck Shirt item
Womenʻs V-Neck Shirt item
Womenʻs V-Neck Shirt
$30

Available in Small - 3XL
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

0
Mens Tank item
Mens Tank item
Mens Tank
$30

Available in Adult Small - Adult 3XL
(limited quantities available in 2XL & 3XL)
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

SOLD OUT - Medium

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Women Racerback item
Women Racerback item
Women Racerback
$30

Available in Adult Small - Adult 3XL
(limited quantities available in 2XL & 3XL)
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

0
Adult Longsleeve
$35

Available in Adult Small - Adult 4XL
You will be able to select your size in the next screen.

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