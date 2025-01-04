2025 NAAB New Year Party & Awards Night

This is the general entry ticket. Members can reserve a table for 8 people by buying 8 tickets. The seating will be 8 persons per table.
Diamond Ticket
$100
This is a premium seat and comes with advantaged seating and food and drinks service. Members can reserve a table for 8 people by buying 8 tickets. The seating will be 8 persons per table.
Platinum Ticket
$125
This is a premium plus seat and comes with advantaged seating and food and drinks service. Special wines will be provided for purchasers of this ticket. Members can reserve a table for 8 people by buying 8 tickets. The seating will be 8 persons per table.
Children's Ticket (Below the age of 10 years old) Gold Table
$20
This ticket category is for children below the age of 10 only. Please note that they will be accommodated only on a gold table.
$
