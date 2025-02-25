Norwalk Athletic Booster Club
2025 NABC Golf Tournament
400 Legacy Pkwy
Norwalk, IA 50211, USA
Golf foursome + Hole Sponsorship
$650
Includes spots for 4 golfers with carts, lunch and a hole sign with social media recognition.
Golf Foursome
$460
Includes spots for 4 golfers with carts and a boxed lunch.
Hole Sponsorship- Only
$300
Hole sponsor sign and social media recognition.
Title Sponsorship
$3,500
Complimentary foursome, logo on NABC home page, logo on scorecards, signage at club house, announced recognition at the event, social media recognition.
