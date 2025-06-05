2025 NAM Convention Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A must-have for any Blue Devils fan! This official Duke basketball is personally signed by Duke’s current basketball coach Jon Scheyer — a unique collector’s item and symbol of one of college basketball’s most storied programs. Retail value: $380
Indulge in the bold, authentic flavors of the Mediterranean with this gourmet gift basket from Terranean, a woman-owned brand celebrating heritage and health. This bundle includes: 2 Bags of Twice-Baked Pita Chips (Sea Salt & Cinnamon Sugar) A premium jar of traditional Za’atar spice blend A 4-pack of handcrafted seasonings: Steak, Poultry, Seafood, and Mediterranean Perfect for the food enthusiast or home chef, these all-natural, preservative-free snacks and seasonings will elevate every bite. 🧂 Donated by: Terranean 💵 Estimated Value: $45
A stunning display of multiple authentic Lebanese coins, artistically arranged on a and framed. A beautiful collector’s piece celebrating Lebanon’s rich history and heritage. Dimensions: Retail Value: $55
A beautifully curated gift set of authentic, high-quality Lebanese pantry staples and handmade goods. Perfect for lovers of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine and culture. This gourmet basket includes: Za’atar Pita Chips (twice-baked & savory) Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ml) – rich, cold-pressed, and golden Rose Water & Orange Blossom Water – fragrant for baking, teas, and desserts Pomegranate Molasses – tangy and bold, perfect for marinades and dressings Olive Oil Soap – artisanal and gentle Za’atar Mix & Sumac – essential spices for authentic Levantine flavor 🍽️ Ideal for home chefs, foodies, and anyone who appreciates Mediterranean tradition. 🧴 Donated by: Old Country 💵 Estimated Value: $125
An elegant framed set featuring multiple genuine Lebanese coins, thoughtfully mounted and framed. A unique decorative piece that highlights the beauty and legacy of Lebanon’s currency. Dimensions: Retail Value: $75
Join a weekend of spiritual renewal, fellowship, and reflection at the MYA Retreat in Philadelphia this September. $500 Value 📍 Event location: Philadelphia, PA 📅 Retreat dates: September 2025 (Winning Voucher will be emailed)
Cordova Sterling Silver Jewelry Collection 💎 Retail value: $2,100 This stunning Cordova set features four elegant pieces, perfect for any jewelry lover or as a timeless gift. Each piece is crafted in sterling silver and comes beautifully boxed: 17" Sterling Silver Chain Necklace — A classic chain ideal for layering or wearing alone. Black Onyx & White Agate Earrings — Striking sterling silver earrings with bold stones. Triple Row Sterling Silver Bracelet — A sophisticated bracelet that makes a statement. Black Onyx & White Agate Pendant — A versatile pendant that complements any look.
Enjoy luxurious comfort with two business class round trip tickets on Middle East Airlines (MEA), valid on any of MEA’s European gateways to Beirut. Travel in style and experience premium service. 📅 Must be claimed by: December 31, 2025 **(2) Business Class Round Trip Tickets — Europe - Beirut - Europe (Winning Voucher will be emailed)
Donor: Notre Dame University – Louaize (NDU) Retail Value: $150 A stunning set of books by the renowned Lebanese poet, playwright, and philosopher Said Akl. This set features his iconic work 'The Book of Roses' along with several other literary masterpieces, all beautifully bound and preserved. A rare and meaningful treasure for lovers of Lebanese literature, culture, and history. Details: - New condition - Multiple volumes with vibrant covers - Written in Arabic - A perfect collector's item or meaningful gift
Donor: Notre Dame University – Louaize (NDU) Retail Value: $75 A beautifully illustrated guidebook titled Native Trees of Lebanon and Neighboring Countries, co-authored by Elsa Sattout and Hala Zahreddine. This comprehensive volume is perfect for professionals, amateurs, and nature enthusiasts alike. It highlights the rich biodiversity of Lebanon’s native trees, offering detailed descriptions, photographs, and insights into the region’s natural heritage. ✨ Details: Hardcover edition Richly illustrated with photographs A valuable resource for botanists, conservationists, and anyone passionate about the environment
Immerse yourself in Arabic language and culture with professional lessons designed for beginners or advanced learners. Flexible scheduling to suit your needs. $500 Value (Winning Voucher will be emailed)
Donor: Notre Dame University – Louaize (NDU) Retail Value: $300 A beautifully handcrafted icon depicting the Virgin Mary with Child Jesus, created in the traditional style. This unique piece features delicate detailing, vibrant colors, and sacred symbolism, making it a meaningful addition to any home, chapel, or sacred space. The icon is framed and ready for display. ✨ Details: Imported from Lebanon Framed icon, ready to hang Handcrafted using traditional iconography techniques A beautiful expression of faith and devotionThe icon frame size is approximately 16.5" (W) x 26" (H) x 1.2–1.6" (D)
16" X 20" By Claude Kattan Value $450
16" X 20" By Claude Kattan Value $450
