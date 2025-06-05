2025 NAM Convention Silent Auction

Donor: Notre Dame University – Louaize (NDU) Retail Value: $150 A stunning set of books by the renowned Lebanese poet, playwright, and philosopher Said Akl. This set features his iconic work 'The Book of Roses' along with several other literary masterpieces, all beautifully bound and preserved. A rare and meaningful treasure for lovers of Lebanese literature, culture, and history. Details: - New condition - Multiple volumes with vibrant covers - Written in Arabic - A perfect collector's item or meaningful gift