2025 Naquag PTO Parents Night Out

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About this event
A child admission will include:
Babysiting service from 6pm-8pm.
Viewing of a themed movie with a snack,
games,
crafts,
and more!
Dinner will be "served" please pack a lunch box dinner or add a dinner ticket below!
Don't want to pack dinner? Add cheese pizza and a juice box to your order!
If you are registering multiple children, please add a dinner ticket for each child you would like to purchase dinner for.
Want to help Santa's elves? Consider a $5 sponsorship!
In addition to paying for the event itself - all our PTO events are fundraisers for Naquag. Last year we were able to sponsor field trips for all grade levels, purchase new chalk, balls and other recess materials, host a teacher appreciation luncheon among many other things! We cannot do it without the support of our community!
If you are interest in being a corporate sponsor - please reach out to [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!