2025 Naquag PTO Parents Night Out

Want to help Santa's elves? Consider a $5 sponsorship!



In addition to paying for the event itself - all our PTO events are fundraisers for Naquag. Last year we were able to sponsor field trips for all grade levels, purchase new chalk, balls and other recess materials, host a teacher appreciation luncheon among many other things! We cannot do it without the support of our community!



If you are interest in being a corporate sponsor - please reach out to [email protected].