2025 National Convention

Double Room
Cost is PER PERSON and includes:
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Double room- contains two single beds, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent room. 2 people maximum per room. This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Each person must register separately. If you do not indicate whom you are rooming with you will be assigned a roommate at random.
Double Room
Cost is PER PERSON and includes:
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Double room- contains two single beds, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent room. 2 people maximum per room. This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Each person must register separately. If you do not indicate whom you are rooming with you will be assigned a roommate at random.
Non refundable deposit: Double Room per person
$50
This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $300.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival. Each person must register and pay individually. Please include your roommates name otherwise roommates will be assigned radomly.
This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $300.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival. Each person must register and pay individually. Please include your roommates name otherwise roommates will be assigned radomly.
Single Room
$380
Single Room
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals and Jubilee Dinner Party
Contains one single bed, an armchair, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent room. One person maximum per room.
Single Room
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals and Jubilee Dinner Party
Contains one single bed, an armchair, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent room. One person maximum per room.
Non refundable deposit: Single Room
$50
This option reserves for you one single room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $330.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival.
This option reserves for you one single room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $330.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival.
Child Room
$180
Double Room Adjacent to Adult Room.
Cost is per child and includes:
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Double room- contains two single beds, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent Adult. Two person maximum per room.
Double Room Adjacent to Adult Room.
Cost is per child and includes:
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Double room- contains two single beds, a desk with a chair and shares a bathroom with the adjacent Adult. Two person maximum per room.
Meals Only
$215
Meals Only
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Meals only is for those not staying at the Retreat Center, who are staying in a hotel or other accommodations. Conference, Breakfast, lunch, dinner, Jubilee Dinner Party and snacks included.
Meals Only
Conference Full-Access w/ Meals
with Jubilee Dinner Party
Meals only is for those not staying at the Retreat Center, who are staying in a hotel or other accommodations. Conference, Breakfast, lunch, dinner, Jubilee Dinner Party and snacks included.
Add a donation for Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary Pilgrim Mother
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!