2025 National Convention

This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $300.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival. Each person must register and pay individually. Please include your roommates name otherwise roommates will be assigned radomly.

This option reserves for you one single bed in a double room. Allowing for you to pay the remaining amount of $300.00 upon registration, with check only. Please make check payable to Sisters of Mary and put it in an envelope with your name on it and bring it with you to check in on the day of your arrival. Each person must register and pay individually. Please include your roommates name otherwise roommates will be assigned radomly.

More details...