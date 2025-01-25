2025 National Stage Combat Workshop

Participants in the ACW and the AACW should select this option if you wish to purchase a meal plan for the duration of the workshop. NOTE: Louisiana Tech has an on-campus cafeteria where food is served during the summer. They are able to accommodate dietary restrictions to a LIMITED degree, and in the past they have accommodated gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan students. However, the NSCW is not able to guarantee if and when such options will be available, so please use your best judgement, as any unused meals do not get refunded to you (per LA Tech).



**Please note that you CAN purchase individual meals a-la-carte without a meal plan.**