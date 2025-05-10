2025 National Team Sponsorship (TEAMS ONLY) - Tournament of Nations
Entry Level National Team Sponsor Fee
$2,500
The $2,500 fee secures your entry-level sponsorship—the first of four available tiers to Represent one of the 8 Legacy Countries from (Sierra Leonne, Jamaica, Nigeria, USA, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia)
Our team will follow up to help determine the most impactful sponsorship level for your goals.
A detailed sponsorship agreement will outline all included benefits such as signage, branded merchandise, and promotional materials.
