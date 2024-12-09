2025 Native American Athletic Foundation All Star Banquet

This is the premier sponsorship. The Leader will have a 10 person table, recognition on all media regarding the banquet, large logo on overhead projections, and all signage. Leader will also receive 1 signed Jersey, 10 game coins, and an opportunity to address the banquet before the keynote speaker.
Mentor Table Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship will have a 10 person table, recognition on all media regarding the banquet, small logo on overhead projections, and signage. Mentor will also receive 10 game coins for the guests at the table.
Family/Parent of NAAF Participating Player
$75
This is for the family of the players and is limited to 2 tickets per player. Purchaser must prove the relationship to player to be granted access to the banquet. If purchaser cannot prove to be a family member of a player or has purchased 3 or more tickets, purchaser will have the opportunity to pay the additional $50 per ticket to be granted access to the banquet. If purchaser chooses not to pay the difference, no ticket holder with the discounted ticket will be granted access to the banquet and any funds paid to NAAF will be forfeited.
