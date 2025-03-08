2025 Naw-Rúz Celebration at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

NOTE: At "Checkout", it is optional to donate to Zeffy's fundraising platform. To move forward in the transaction without donating to Zeffy, click on the "Other" option and enter a zero ($0).
NOTE: At "Checkout", it is optional to donate to Zeffy's fundraising platform. To move forward in the transaction without donating to Zeffy, click on the "Other" option and enter a zero ($0).
Children 6 years and under
Free
Grant
$15
Consider contributing to our Naw-Rúz event grant fund for the purpose of obtaining extra tickets for those undergoing financial hardship to be able to attend the Naw-Rúz celebration. Your assistance is appreciated.
Consider contributing to our Naw-Rúz event grant fund for the purpose of obtaining extra tickets for those undergoing financial hardship to be able to attend the Naw-Rúz celebration. Your assistance is appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!