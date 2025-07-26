2025 NCBW 100 Biennial Bus Tour Explorations

Various Locations

General Admission - Bus Tour to Premium Outlet Shopping
$100

Travel to the world's largest open outlet mall of 186 stores, including St. John, DKNY, Anne Taylor, Prada, Gucci, Versace, Coach, and more.You will also enjoy a special viewing of apparel, discounts and refreshments at St. John

Includes box lunch and transportation from Black Diamond Limousine

General Admission - Bus Tour for San Francisco City Tour
$100

Take a tour of San Francisco and explore the city's iconic landmarks, vibrant neighborhoods, and rich history. Tour highlights will include the Golden Gate Bridge, Chinatown, Pier 39, and more.


Includes box lunch and transportation from Black Diamond Limousine

General Admission - Bus Tour for Wine Tasting Napa
$100

Enjoy 3 stops and 4 wineries! Discover a one-of-a-kind Napa Valley Winery Tour of Sonoma County.


Includes box lunch and transportation from Black Diamond Limousine. Please note that wine tastings are an additional cost per winery, ranging from $30 - $50 per person.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing