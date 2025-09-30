NCHS Ski Team

Hosted by

NCHS Ski Team

About this event

Add a donation for NCHS Ski Team

$

Sales closed

2025 NCHS Ski Team Fundraiser - Pressure Drop

93 Elm St

New Canaan, CT 06840

Thunderbolt
$25

Includes entry to the movie!

Concessions will be available for purchase, or you can add them to your order today.

Concessions Pack
$17

Pre-buy your concessions pack with your tickets and save time at the theater!

Pack includes popcorn and a drink. The price is $1 cheaper if you purchase now vs. at the theater.

Parent Social Solo
$25

Includes entry into Cinema Lab lounge and one drink.

Parent Social Duo
$40

Include two entries to Cinema Lab (bring a partner, friend, spouse, grandparent!) and two drinks.

Parent Social - Una Mas!
$16

Grab an extra drink while you wait for the movie to finish.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!