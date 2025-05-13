2025 Nebraska CASA Conference

Includes the Friday evening opening reception with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and all of Saturday, August 23rd sessions including lunch.
Includes the Friday evening opening reception with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and all of Saturday, August 23rd sessions including lunch.
Saturday Ticket
$50
Attendance to all of Saturday's sessions including lunch.
Attendance to all of Saturday's sessions including lunch.
Fri. Reception Only
$10
Tickets for Friday evening reception only including heavy appetizers and a cash bar.
Tickets for Friday evening reception only including heavy appetizers and a cash bar.
Exhibitor
$250
groupTicketCaption
Exhibitor table at our reception and the opportunity to meet with conference attendees. Two conference tickets.
Exhibitor table at our reception and the opportunity to meet with conference attendees. Two conference tickets.
Nonprofit Exhibitor
$100
groupTicketCaption
Exhibitor table at our reception and the opportunity to meet with conference attendees. Two conference tickets.
Exhibitor table at our reception and the opportunity to meet with conference attendees. Two conference tickets.
Contributor Sponsorship
$500
groupTicketCaption
We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 2 tickets included.
We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 2 tickets included.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 4 tickets included.
We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 4 tickets included.
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Opportunity to welcome attendees at the conference. We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 5 tickets included.
Opportunity to welcome attendees at the conference. We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 5 tickets included.
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Opportunity to welcome attendees at the conference and our reception. We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 6 tickets included.
Opportunity to welcome attendees at the conference and our reception. We will promote your generous sponsorship on our website and social media and during the conference. Vendor table and 6 tickets included.