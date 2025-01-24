2025 NIAA sponsorship Form

• Ads for 3 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group )
• Ads for 3 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group )
Gold Sponsorship
$500
• Ads for 3 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group )
• Stalls at NIAA event at discounted rates in case an event is hosted
• Stage announcements and callouts at the event
• Logo on physical ads and banners at the event
Platinum Sponsorship
$750
• Ads for 6 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group )
• Stalls at NIAA event at discounted rates in case an event is hosted
• Stage announcements and callouts at the event
• Logo on physical ads and banners at the event
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
• Ads for 1 year across our platforms (3 ads per week per group )
• One Free Stall at NIAA event in case an event is hosted
• Stage announcements and callouts at the event
Free entry for family ( upto 2 adults and 2 kids) in case an event is hosted
• Logo on physical ads and banners at the event
