2025 NIAA sponsorship Form

Digital Sponsorship
$250

• Ads for 3 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group ) • Business logo in virtual ads
Gold Sponsorship
$500

• Ads for 3 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group ) • Stalls at NIAA event at discounted rates in case an event is hosted • Stage announcements and callouts at the event • Logo on physical ads and banners at the event Business logo in virtual ads
Platinum Sponsorship
$750

• Ads for 6 months across our platforms (3 ads per week per group ) • Stalls at NIAA event at discounted rates in case an event is hosted • Stage announcements and callouts at the event • Logo on physical ads and banners at the event Business logo in virtual ads
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000

• Ads for 1 year across our platforms (3 ads per week per group ) • One Free Stall at NIAA event in case an event is hosted • Stage announcements and callouts at the event Free entry for family ( upto 2 adults and 2 kids) in case an event is hosted • Logo on physical ads and banners at the event Business logo in virtual ads
