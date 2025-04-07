2025 Nickel Open Golf Tournament/Banquet

Includes 4 Players, 18 holes of Golf with cart, plus Banquet Admission and Sign on Hole with Name or Logo with program recognition. Package includes 4 additional Guest Banquet Tickets. Contact Bruce with name or logo for sign.
Golf Hole Sponsor Only
$130
Sign on a Hole and Name or Logo with program recognition. Contact Bruce for name or logo for sign.
Banquet Guests Only
$30
Banquet Ticket
Main Event Sponsor
$2,500
Top recognition on all advertising before and during event, your own banner plus opportunity to speak during Banquet. Table +8 Guest Banquet Tickets.
Platinum Event Sponsor
$1,000
Name on Event Banner and Table and program recognition + 8 Guest Banquet Tickets.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Name on Event Banner and Table with program recognition + 6 Guest Banquet Tickets.
Silver Sponsor
$250
Name on Event Banner and program recognition + 4 Guest Banquet Tickets.
Reception Sponsor
$1,000
This will help cover expenses at the Complimentary Reception from 5-6pm with sign and program recognition.
Hole-in-One Sponsor
$750
Contact Bruce about Big Prize Donation plus insurance on a Par 3 hole.
On -Course Hole Events
Free
Contact Bruce about sponsoring a game on either the front 9 or back 9, with sign and program recognition.
The Bunker Shelter Sponsor
$200
Occupy the Bunker shelter between holes 3,4&6 with some kind of giveaway, includes sign and program recognition.
Lemonade Stand on Course
$200
Sponsor the lemonade stand in the shelter between holes 13 & 16 with sign and program recognition.
